Iconic View of Oak Alley Damaged by Hurricane Ida

We're receiving more and more images of the destruction from Hurricane Ida, from homes, camps, businesses, and tourist attractions.

Oak Alley Plantation's iconic "Oak Alley" is an iconic sight, instantly recognizable to anyone who knows anything about "The South".

The plantation was built in the mid-1800s in Vacherie, on the west bank of the Mississippi River in St. James Parish. In its beauty and grandeur, it stands today as a reminder of an embarrassing racist past, having been the unwilling home of over 200 slaves (according to The Good, The Bad and the RV).

A popular tourist destination, people marvel at the architecture of the building and the grounds, with the shrubbery manicured just perfectly. But what makes Oak Alley "Oak Alley" is the row of trees planted in front of the home - or should we say, the row of trees in front of where the house was built. You see, the house began construction in 1837, but the trees were planted over 100 years prior, in the early 1700s.

Here's what the alley at Oak Alley Plantation looked like before Hurricane Ida:

Photo by Ron Dauphin on Unsplash

From what we understand, the house was able to do what it has done for the past few hundred years: withstand the storm. We have yet to receive reports of any damage to the structures on the property, but photos circulating online show a different story for the famous alley of Oaks.

Facebook user Elizabeth Scioneaux Webre gave us permission to use the photos she snapped of the famous alley after Hurricane Ida was gone:

The photos were posted to a gardening site and, though many people were brokenhearted at the sight of the damaged trees, many were optimistic.

In between the "Oh, no! So sad!" and the "OMG! Those trees were so beautiful" posts came a few that reassured us that the trees, probably, will be okay.

via Louisiana Gardeners Facebook Page

And Claude Gravois is correct: these Live Oak trees have survived a lot of horrible storms. With trimming and some TLC, hopefully, they will survive.

via Louisiana Gardeners Facebook Page

Let's hope that the buildings were not damaged, as we need them to survive to remind us of a time in our not-so-distant past we mustn't allow ourselves to forget.

