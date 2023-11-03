Scott, LA (KPEL News) - The Scott Fire Department quickly extinguished two fires Thursday caused by illegal trash fires. In late September, the Louisiana Fire Marshal allowed parishes to opt out of the statewide ban, but Lafayette Parish did not.

Scott Fire Chief explained that, because we haven't gotten enough rain to relieve the drought, the dry and windy conditions make it more difficult to control any outdoor fires.

Damage from Fire on Malapart Road Courtesy Scott Fire Dept loading...

The first call came in to the Scott Fire Department at 1:30 PM Thursday about a fire on Malapart Road after a reported trash fire. When they arrived, the realized the blaze had spread to a neighboring field to items that were being used to repair a barn on the property.

Fire Damage on Delhomme Ave Courtesy Scott Fire Dept loading...

About seven hours later, at 8:27 PM, firefighters got called to a house on Delhomme Avenue. They discovered a trash fire on the property that had ignited the blaze in the home. Thankfully, they were able to extinguish it fairly quickly, minimizing damage to the property.

Acadia, Evangeline, and St. Mary are the only parishes in Acadiana that opted out of the statewide burn ban.

Chief Sonnier reminds residents to remember that outdoor burning is still banned in Lafayette Parish. Violators face not only a ticket, they are also liable for any damage to property that illegal fire causes.

