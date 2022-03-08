Ten Ways You Can Improve Your Gas Mileage Starting Today

By now you know how expensive it is to pump gasoline into your vehicle, I need not explain that to you.

However, there are a few things you can do to your vehicle to improve your gas mileage while traveling through south Louisiana.

Like you, I too am looking for ways to get the most out of the gas in my vehicle so I recently took to the internet to find ways to improve my gas mileage and I want to share a few pointers here with you.

You Should Plan Ahead: If you are going on a trip, plan your route and stick to it. Try not to deviate from your route, stay on course. Watch Your Speed: According to Triple-A, the Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. By reducing your speed, you can really improve your fuel efficiency while out on the highway. Don't Be Overly Aggressive: This one may be a challenge for some, but avoid being aggressive while on the road. Avoid excessive speeds and try to remain consistent in your speed while traveling. Avoid Long Idling: If you can turn your vehicle off, do so. You will save a lot of fuel by not running your vehicle while waiting. In the car rider lines or while waiting for your grocery pickup, it's probably best to shut off your vehicle to conserve. Avoid Heavy Traffic: We all know when the route we take gets super busy, do your best and plan ahead to avoid sitting in traffic. Use Your Cruise Control: If you can, use your cruise control while out on the roads. This allows you to remain at a constant speed, which improves fuel efficiency. Check Your Tire Pressure: I've heard this for years and it helps. Make sure your tires are at the recommended pressure point. Too little or too much air in your tires can affect your gas mileage. Don't Overload Your Vehicle: Try your best to not put more weight on your or in your vehicle. According to Investopedia, an additional 100 pounds in your car can reduce gas mileage by up to 1%. Replace Spark Plugs: The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence indicates that bad spark plugs can decrease fuel economy by up to 30%. If you haven't changed them recently, now may be a good time! Carpool: While this may not directly impact the gas mileage on your vehicle, this will help eliminate the usage of your vehicle each and every day. Consider asking someone you work with or go to school with to take turns driving throughout the week.

I hope that some of these tips or considerations help you when it comes to fuel efficiency. Gas prices are very high now and some are predicting that they will continue to rise for various reasons.

As always, stay safe on the roads and consider these few things to help save money in the weeks and months ahead.

