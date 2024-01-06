The inauguration ceremony for Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been moved up one day due to inclement weather forecasted for Monday.

So, on Sunday, January 7 at 4:30 pm, Landry will be sworn in as Louisiana's 57th Governor.

However, as you can see in the post above, the Inauguration Ball is still being held at the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

Invited guests can start arriving for the ball at 2:00 pm through the security gates.

The inauguration ceremony will held on the steps of Louisiana's State Capitol.

Crews have been working for weeks setting the stage for the inauguration ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Monday, January 8.

"You will have some beautiful music involved, a lot of instrumental stuff. It’ll start with a parade of the statewide elected officials," event organizer Bud Courson told New Orleans TV station 4WWL. "[Landry and the Lieutenant Governor] will come out being introduced separately so you get a chance to see the individuals you voted for and their spouses. They will take a seat in this area down in this platform area then we’ll go from there to swearing in. It’s a really exciting time for them and their families."

Courson went on to say that over 9,000 American flags will be hung and "there will be things never done before like live drone footage."

The ceremony will be held outside on the capitol steps, with attendees cascading out onto the grounds. Thousands are expected to watch the ceremony on the lawn.

Jeff Landry, Facebook Jeff Landry, Facebook loading...

Landry will be joined by other state officials who will also be sworn in.

If you are planning to attend the ceremonies, you'll want to be wary of where to park. Parking will be first come first serve in the Capitol district and three nearby parking garages:

Galvez Parking Garage: 504 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

LaSalle Parking Garage: 521 Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Welcome Center Parking Garage: 101 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Landry's transition team said there are a total of 4,200 parking spaces combined at these three garages.

Access to public seating for the ceremony will open up at 9:30 am.