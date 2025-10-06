(KPEL News) - In what St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz calls a savage attack, an inmate at the jail was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly attacking a fellow inmate severely.

What Happened Inside the Jail Cell

Guidroz says the suspect was allegedly responsible for beating a fellow inmate so seriously that he broke the man's jaw, caused the victim to suffer from a brain bleed, and gave him multiple facial fractures.

Officials say that the attack happened, the shift supervisor at the St. Landry Parish Jail immediately started helping the victim. The deputy pulled the victim out of the cell to start rendering aid. Emergency personnel were also contacted to treat the man and to transport the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Victim Rushed to Lafayette General Hospital

Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was then transported to Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Sheriff Calls Attack ‘Savage and Unthinkable’

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Gaige White of Jennings. The alleged attack sounds terrifying as Sheriff Guidroz says,

It is alleged that White punched the victim numerous times and, once on the floor, stomped his head repeatedly.

READ MORE: INMATE FOUND DEAD AT WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH JAIL

Violence Behind Bars: Sheriff Takes a Stand

Sheriff Guidroz says White has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with allegedly attacking the victim.

Guidroz adds,

Violence should never be condoned and will certainly never be tolerated in our facility. We stand committed to the safety of all of our citizens, even those in custody.

How to Submit Tips or Remain Anonymous

According to the additional information shared, Guidroz requests that anyone with knowledge of this situation contact them at 337-948-6516.

Anyone can also remain anonymous by calling St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477), or they can download the P3 app on any mobile device. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.