Intermittent Fasting – LSU AgCenter Publishes ‘How To’ Guide

If you sit and wait long enough a couple of things will happen. The weather in Louisiana will change from one season to another and then back again, Attorney General Jeff Landry will file a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, and someone somewhere will introduce a new way to lose weight that confuses the heck out of everyone.

We can at least offer some clarity on one of those issues. That would be the current weight-loss method de jour, intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is exactly what you think it is. It's a controlled plan of depriving the body of food for a certain period of time via a very low-calorie diet. By low calorie, I am talking 500 calories or less per day.

Bill Oxford via Unsplash

Now, if you've ever had to go more than an hour or two between meals you know the ramifications of being hungry. Think about the Snickers commercials. Lack of food can certainly affect your mental and physical skills. So, how can intermittent fasting be a good thing?

Nutritionists with the LSU AgCenter hope to clarify those kinds of questions with a new publication. It's called Intermittent Fasting Diet: A Few Basics. It's available on the LSU AgCenter website and it explains the different ways that adjusting your caloric intake over a period of hours or days can be done safely. Well, safely for most people. You should always consult your doctor before beginning any weight loss program.

The guide covers the different ways intermittent fasting can be used to promote healthy weight loss. Whether it's a daily fast, an alternating day's fast, or even a time-restricted eating cycle, it's all covered and explained in an easy-to-understand narrative.

The guide also covers what to expect during the course of the diet. Including potential side effects, physical effects, and mental effects. It's a really good read for anyone considering this kind of weight-loss initiative.

Look, we all know that a healthy balanced diet combined with regular physical activity is the key to maintaining a healthy weight and body mass. We also know that obesity is the catalyst for a myriad of other health concerns. So, if you and your doctor feel weight loss is necessary for you, you really should read this publication and then ask your doctor.

Speaking of watching what we eat. Just because something is a vegetable doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be good for you.