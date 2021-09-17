10 Times ‘Servings Per Container’ Was a Flat Out Lie

Perception and reality are often locked in a bitter struggle over which will rule our train of thought. That’s because our perception tells us what we want to hear and the reality, well, is the actuality of what we were told.

People in advertising understand that they do not have to speak to “the reality” part of your brain when they are selling you a product. Sure, there are standards that require truth in advertising but the truth like wet pasta can be bent and molded to fit almost any situation.

Organic Crave Company via Unsplash.com

How many times have you purchased a product that features a phrase like 40% MORE only to find out that yes the container does have 40% more than a smaller sized container of the same product? Oh, and you also paid 40% more for the extra product that you purchased. It’s not a lie it’s just slick marketing.

The other aspect of perception versus reality that you can see right now in your own pantry falls under the heading of “serving size and servings per container”. That information is not based on reality at all.

We all know better.

Now, just to be clear, I do want you to know that there is and should be a difference between serving size and portion size. The serving size comes from the manufacturer and is probably structured around some government regulations which are just as confusing.

Sam Moqadam via Unsplash.com

Meanwhile, portion size is actually determined by your own physicality. For example, the portion size for a six-foot three-inch male is probably going to be a lot different than the optimal portion size of the same food for a five-foot-three inch female.

Now that we have that cleared up let’s look at serving size and servings per container. We gathered several popular products that most of us consume. However, based on product labelling we’re probably consuming it wrong. In other words, we are overeating based on the suggested serving size for that product.