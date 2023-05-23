LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are a few traffic closures happening across South Louisiana - including Calcasieu, Lafayette, and St. Mary Parishes - that you need to know.

Nighttime Lane Closures Happening on I-10 Eastbound in Calcasieu Parish

First, let's start with asphalt roadway work and striping that begins Tuesday night and will end on Thursday morning. DOTD crews will be conducting a left lane closure on Interstate 10 eastbound from Mile Post 43 to Mile Post 45 in Calcasieu Parish on the nights of Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.

Construction Map provided by DOTD Construction Map provided by DOTD loading...

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on I-10 in Lafayette, Louisiana

DOTD crews will be performing road repairs on Interstate 10 Eastbound from LA 182 (University Avenue Exit) to the I-49 Exit on Wednesday. This will cause alternating lane closures to happen that day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions. Drivers may experience delays, however.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

There will be no detour route.

Traffic Closures Happening on Atchafalaya River Bridge, Bayou Ramous Bridge, and Bayou Boeuf Bridge in St. Mary Parish

There will be daytime alternating lane closures happening on all lanes in both directions of US 90 on the Atchafalaya River Bridge, Bayou Ramous Bridge, and Bayou Boeuf Bridge this week. The closures will happen from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday as DOTD crews sweep the bridge shoulders.

google maps google maps loading...

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

Crews to Trim Branches Around Power Lines on Cameron Street Near Ambassador Caffery

This Sunday, crews will be on Cameron Street trimming branches around the power lines. Because of this, the westbound lane of Cameron Street between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Sunbeam Lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cameron Street, google street view Cameron Street, google street view loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

