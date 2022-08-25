Is This Swimsuit Appropriate for a Family Waterpark? You Decide

Modesty like beauty is in the eye of the beholder and a Tik Tok contributor who was visiting what she described as a "family waterpark" has a question not so much about beauty but more about modesty and is there such a thing as "inappropriate swimwear" anymore.

The Tik Tok creator Kim Stram, you can find her stuff on the social media platform @kstram said she took the video you're about to see while at a waterpark with her family. She questions where the one-piece suit is "appropriate" for an atmosphere that includes a lot of children.

From the front, the swimsuit appears to be tastefully designed. It's certainly flattering to the woman that is wearing it but then again, she has a figure that is built for this kind of swimsuit. What do I mean when I say "she has a figure that is built for this kind of swimsuit"? For that answer, you'd need to see the garment from the backside.

And no, there isn't an awful lot of "suit" covering the backside. The swimsuit style is a one-piece for sure but the backside of the suit is a thong. There is just not a whole lot of material back there to cover anything.

This is why I guess @kstram felt the need to reach out for Tik Tok's opinion. Just to be clear many waterparks do have "dress codes" but those wardrobe limitations aren't usually about the style of swimwear a bather might choose to wear.

Most of the time waterparks are concerned with a wardrobe that is too large or loose-fitting suits that could come off on an attraction or get caught in a drain or become entangled with a ride's mechanism.

The waterpark hosts apparently had no issue with this style of suit and based on the video it didn't look as if a lot of the other bathers in the water really cared. After all, it's just a butt. You can't see any of the fancy working parts, those are covered up. But you can sure see a lot of "butt" and the question remains, is that appropriate for a waterpark that caters to families and children?