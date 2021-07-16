Lawmakers are heading back to the Louisiana State Capitol.

Louisiana will hold its first veto override session since our new constitution was adopted in the 1970's. The session will begin on July 20th.

"But how significantly historic will it be if lawmakers do nothing to override Governor Edwards' vetoes?" asked Griffon to his listeners.

Arguably the most talked about bill that would headline the veto override session would be legislation not allowing biological boys to participate in K-12 and college girls’ and women’s sports. Another would be a bill that would allow for "Constitutional" carry in Louisiana, meaning people 21-years-and-older would no longer need to get a concealed carry permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Veto Override Letter

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed both bills after they each passed the Louisiana Legislature, spurring the outcry for a historic veto override session.

