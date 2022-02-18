Ja’Marr Chase Surprises Customers Working Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru [Video]

Former LSU and current Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase recently gave customers a huge surprise in the drive-thru of Raising Canes.

Ja'Marr Chase at Raising Cane's wlwt.com loading...

Ja'Marr Chase Surprises Customers At Raising Cane's

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase may not still be living in Baton Rouge, but his love for Raising Cane's is so strong, he recently decided to work the drive-thru window this past Wednesday (02/18/22) at a Cincinnati location.

Chase tells WLWT.com "he's loved Canes ever since he was in college at LSU."

As Raising Cane's customers pulled up to get their orders in the drive-thru and at the counter inside of the restaurant, Bengals fans got a huge surprise to find the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year handing them their food.

CEO and Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves tells WLWT.com -

"I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac. College All-American to professional All-Pro; it doesn’t get much better than that. We love surprising our customers – and our amazing crewmembers"

Even though the Bengals fell to the Rams 23 to 20 in Super Bowl LVI, the Harvey, La native had a solid game.

Chase had four passes for 89 yards, including a 46-yard catch that led to a Bengals field goal.

For the 2021 season, Chase racked up 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, and 25 catches for 368 yards and one touchdown in the post season.