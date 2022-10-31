This is so good.

Watch as New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston raps about the city of New Orleans and his team prior to their game Sunday in the Superdome.

While he may not be the starting quarterback these days for the Saints, you wouldn't know that by watching his enthusiasm for his team.

Prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Winston dropped a few lines to an impromptu rap song with a few teammates and now the internet thinks that he should maybe consider a rap career after his playing days.

While it may not be the best you've ever heard, you can't deny that this man loves his team and the city he represents while on the playing field.

If you're a Saints fan I think you'll like this one, and if you know a Saints fan you may want to share this one with them.

Here's backup Quarterback Jameis Winston doing his absolute best to get his teammates fired up prior to the game Sunday.

By the way, his rap skills may have worked because the Saints shout out the Raiders, 24-0 in the Superdome Sunday.