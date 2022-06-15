Jan 6 Suspect Was Wearing Louisiana Patch; Do You Know Him?

The FBI is still looking for information that would help identify several of the suspects who attacked our nation's Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

As you recall, hordes of individuals descended upon Washington DC on the day the 2020 election was to be certified by Congress.

Thousands of people made their way to Washington to protest the election and some even appeared to try to stop the certification altogether.

The FBI has poured through hours and hours of video and hundreds of still photos to try to identify any suspected insurrectionists that weren't arrested that day.

One of the suspects the FBI has yet to identify had a Louisiana patch on the tactical gear he was wearing.

Dubbed "Buff Light Year" (because of his chiseled good looks? Or did Buzz Lightyear have those ears?), this man, wearing a Louisiana patch, is wanted by the FBI for questioning.

The latest Reddit post about the suspect has already gotten 130 comments, and several of those chiming in believe that he looks like he may be a current or former law enforcement officer or maybe prior military.

One Reddit user believes he knows the suspect.

Of course, Redditors can't help but be funny. One user brings out the New Iberia vernacular and, TBH, it made me chuckle.

Of course, not everyone believes that the "event" at our Capitol Building on January 6th was an attempt to usurp our Constitution. Those who have not watched any of the footage or paid any attention to the recent Congressional hearings still believe that the individuals who stormed the Capitol were "plants".

One Redditor thinks that the suspect may have used the patch to throw investigators off of his trail.

Take another look at the image:

If you recognize this man, the FBI would love to hear from you.

