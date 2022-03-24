Jeans Too Tight? This Hack For Making Jeans Bigger Really Works

From the everything old is new again department comes another life-changing lifestyle and overall fashion style enhancement from the content creators at Tik Tok. Okay, the hack really comes from the Tik Tok user's grandmother but the social media platform has been instrumental in reviving what used to be a long lost art form.

Alexander Schimmeck via Unsplash.com Alexander Schimmeck via Unsplash.com loading...

Perhaps a scenario such as this one has happened to you at some time in your life. You own a pair of jeans that look great, they're soft, they have just the right amount of "lived-in" look that will really accentuate your outfit. The only problem is the jeans are a little too snug.

We've all been there. You know doing the jump up and down, lay on our backs, wriggle our butts, and force that darn britches over our well rounded and filled out curves. And while that kind of physical persuasion can eventually get you into those jeans. It won't do anything about the muffin top that's rolling over your belt line.

Itani Malange via YouTube Itani Malange via YouTube loading...

That's where this hack comes into play. Not only does this hack allow you to wear your jeans comfortably it actually "resizes" the pants so you don't have that unsightly roll around your mid-section.

So, what is the hack and how do I make it work?

Let's let Tik Tok User bug318 "spill the tea"

You heard her correctly. She wears a size 12. The jeans she purchased second hand were a size 10. They were too snug. Her grandmother suggested she take a shower in the jeans and then wear them around the house for a bit. And low and behold not only do the jeans fit quite nicely, it appears as though she now has some extra room for comfort.

Of course, the key is to let the jeans air dry after you've worn them wet for a while and don't put them in the dryer, again. Those of us who grew up in denim from the late 60s and early 70s might recall this trick from way back then. It worked then, it works now.

alyssa day via YouTube alyssa day via YouTube loading...

The reason the hack works is because of the nature of cotton fibers. Those fibers are actually stronger when they are wet. That means they can handle being stretched and if you wear them wet and then let them conform to your shape you will find they stay stretched out. Just don't put them in the dryer.

If your jeans are too snug in certain areas of your body you can do squats to help stretch out the material around your thighs and but. If you really want a workout and want your jeans to get stretched really good try doing lunges. That will really help those wet pants assume your shape.

Waldemar Brandt via YouTube Waldemar Brandt via YouTube loading...

We hope this helps you feel more comfortable in the skin-tight jeans you're in or it at least allows you to wear a pair of jeans that are really your favorites. And you can still order a dessert at dinner too. Who knew wearing your clothes in the shower could save you so much money and keep you looking so good.

Then again you could always head for a carwash, remove your pants and place them on the hood of your car and then...Nah, better just wash the car and do the jeans thing at home in the shower. But if you do have a dirty car.