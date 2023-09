Lafayette, LA (KATC News) - Jim Hummel and Marcelle Fontenot bid farewell from the KATC news desk at the end of Friday's 6 pm newscast. Lafayette viewers were outraged as their goodbye message was cut short by a commercial break.

