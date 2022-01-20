Reports: Schroder Announces Run for Governor

The next Louisiana gubernatorial election isn't until November 2023, but one hopeful is already starting his campaign.

According to a report by the USA Today Network's Greg Hilburn and tweets by the Advocate's Sam Karlin, state treasurer John Schroder will be running for the state's top job next year. Schroder had been hinting at a run for several week, but a text message he sent to his supporters confirmed his intentions.

"Just wanted to let you know that the Schroder family has met, and we will be entering the governor's race," the text message read. "Timeline for announcement is not set yet, but I wanted to let you know."

KPEL reached out to Schroder via text message on Wednesday. He has not responded as of this publication.

Schroder is no stranger to Baton Rouge. The Covington resident represented St. Tammany Parish in the Louisiana House of Representatives for 10 years before running for and winning the state treasurer's seat in a special election in 2017. Two years later, he ran for and won a full term as treasurer.

Schroder is one of three Republican constitutional state officers who had been discussed as Republican contenders in the 2023 election. The others, attorney general Jeff Landry and lieutenant governor Billy Nungesser, have hinted at runs for the governorship, but they have neither confirmed nor denied that they will be running.

