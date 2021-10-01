Julian Edelman Creates Perfect Office Meme to Sum Up Brady vs Belichick [Video]

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing on the road this Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's first return to New England to face his former team and coach Bill Belichick has generated an absurd amount of media coverage, it's borderline nauseating.

However, it's anything but unexpected.

If you want to go, it'll cost you a pretty penny.

Brady, 44, left New England where he won 6 Super Bowls after he and Belichick reportedly grew apart.

Now Tom returns in week 4, where he only needs 68 yards to break retired quarterback Drew Brees' NFL career passing yardage record of 80,358 yards.

The drama continues to grow by the hour.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a close friend of Brady's, has taken a comedic approach to the game.

Today, he channeled the humor of one of the most popular comedies of all-time, The Office, using it as a vehicle for a perfect meme involving Brady, Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Mac Jones, Patriot fans, NFL fans, and more.

Tampa Bay is currently a 7 point betting favorite over New England, per Ceasars Sportsbook.

