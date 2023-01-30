MORGAN CITY, La. (KPEL News) - Students at Morgan City Junior High were sent home earlier today after what authorities believe to be pepper spray entered the school's HVAC system, sending it all over the school.

Earlier today, Morgan City police announced on the department's Facebook page that students were evacuated from the school "due to some substance, that is believed to be pepper spray, that has been agitating the students.” The students were moved somewhere safe, but police and school officials asked parents to stay away until they could determine a course of action.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the department announced that the substance was believed to be pepper spray and that students were being sent home.

"Upon further investigation," the post read, "it was determined that pepper spray had been dispersed into the air and it got into the HVAC System of the school. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated and ultimately dismissed for the day to allow the substance to dissipate."

"The incident into who dispersed the substance is still under investigation," the statement continued. "Any further questions into this matter should be directed to the St. Mary Parish School Board. School will be in regular session tomorrow."

Pepper spray is defined as an "inflammatory agent (a compound that irritates the eyes to cause a burning sensation, pain, and temporary blindness) used in policing, riot control, crowd control, and self-defense, including defense against dogs and bears," according to Wikipedia.

The motive behind releasing pepper spray into the HVAC system is unclear but seems unlikely to be an accident.

