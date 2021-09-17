Kane Brown Concert at Cajundome Show is Tonight — Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Go

The rescheduled rescheduled rescheduled Kane Brown concert at the Cajundome appears to be happening for real this time as the show is set for tonight.

The date is part of Kane's "Worldwide Beautiful Tour" and it features special guests Chris Lane and Restless Road.

Tickets are actually still available for the show and range from $55.50 to $86.40 (plus fees). You can get tickets at the Cajundome Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

We've been getting a lot of questions regarding what protocols and policies would be in place for this event. To help you out, we've put together a list of things you need to know before you go.

When do doors open?

Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. The Table Room will open at 5:00 pm.

What COVID-19 entry policies are in place?

Face masks are required at entry for all fans and staff and should be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Fans are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative test at this time.

The Cajundome encourages fans to practice proper hand washing practices and maintain 6-foot social distancing when possible in common or lobby areas.

What is the clear bag policy?

Each ticket holder may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-quart storage bag, plus a small purse. The following bags will be permitted inside the Cajundome and are subject to search:

Quart size clear plastic bag

Clear bag equal to or smaller than 6" x 9"

Clutch or small purse (does not have to be clear), with or without a strap, that does not exceed 6.5" by 4.5"

Equipment bag for necessary medical items

Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: large purses, duffle bags, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size. Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags are not clear, so they will not be permitted.

What's the parking situation like?

Free parking is available at Cajun Field. Fans should utilize the pedestrian tunnel to access the Cajundome from Cajun Field.

Parking passes and limited handicap accessible parking available at Gate 12 Administrative Lot (enter via Reinhardt Drive). Drop-offs and Ride Share (Uber/Lyft) are encouraged. Drop off at Gate 12 or at the Cajun Field Pedestrian Tunnel entrance.

The Cajundome has a dedicated page on its website with all the details about the show, and you can view it here.

We've also received questions about tickets purchased for some of the previous dates of the concert. If you have tickets that are marked with any of the previous dates that were eventually rescheduled, you don't need to exchange them for new tickets. Those tickets will be good for the September 23rd show date.