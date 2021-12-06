Kane Brown, Maren Morris Part of Hangout Music Festival 2022

The lineup for Hangout Music Festival 2022 in Gulf Shores, Alabama has been announced, and there's definitely something for everyone!

Hangout Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Hangout Music Festival 2022 is set for Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 20-22, 2022.

From the official Hangout Music Festival -

"Beyond a diverse music lineup of top acts, fans can also take advantage of festival amenities including seaside beach clubs, a full-size roller rink, beach volleyball, main stage inground pools, Gulf-front hammocks, delicious food, VIP options, and more."

Major artists from numerous genres are on tap for Hangout Music Festival 2022 like Post Malone, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Sublime With Rome, T-Pain, DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal), and many more.

Included in the massive festival lineup for 2022 are Kane Brown and Maren Morris.

Hangout Fest 2022 Ticket Pre-Sale

Pre-sale ticket registration for Hangout Music Festival 2022 is now open at hangoutmusicfest.com, and general on-sale begins Monday, December 13.

More ticket information from hangoutmusicfest.com -

"Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 is now available on the festival’s official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 10th presale date, while the General On-Sale for the festival will take place on December 13th. 3-Day General admission tickets are $339 during the Early Bird sale and will increase to $359 after that. There is also a 3-Day GA Plus option priced at $509 that includes access to the GA PLUS Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and areas to relax, along with Priority GA PLUS entrances at all festival gates."