Hangout Music Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

It's that time of the year again...

The lineup for Hangout Fest 2023 has been announced and fans are going crazy over this announcement.

There is literally something for everyone at this music festival, plus there are some pretty big names that are set to perform on the beaches of Alabama this coming May.

The headliners of Hangout Fest will include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

Hangout Fest is scheduled for May 19 through May 21, 2023, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Here’s a first look at the Hangout Fest lineup:

Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Paramore

Mayday Parade

The Maine

The Backseat Lovers

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Noah Kahan

COIN

The Vegabonds

Pop

Calvin Harris

SZA

Lil Nas X

AJR

Tove Lo

Ashe

Stephen Sanchez

Jessie Murph

Sabrina Carpenter

Hip-Hop

A$AP Mob’s FERG

The Kid LAROI

Russ

Kevin Gates

GloRilla

Thundercat

Dance

Flume

Skrillex

REZZ

Alison Wonderland

Gryffin

Said The Sky

Big Wild

Two Feet

John Summit

Dr. Fresch

Aluna

Honeyluv

Country

Priscilla Block

MIKE

Kidd G

Tickets will go on sale for presale on Friday, December 9, 2023, at 10 am CT. However, registration is now open if you want first access to tickets to Hangout Fest.

