Hangout Music Fest Announces 2023 Lineup
It's that time of the year again...
The lineup for Hangout Fest 2023 has been announced and fans are going crazy over this announcement.
There is literally something for everyone at this music festival, plus there are some pretty big names that are set to perform on the beaches of Alabama this coming May.
The headliners of Hangout Fest will include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.
Hangout Fest is scheduled for May 19 through May 21, 2023, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Here’s a first look at the Hangout Fest lineup:
Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Paramore
Mayday Parade
The Maine
The Backseat Lovers
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Noah Kahan
COIN
The Vegabonds
Pop
Calvin Harris
SZA
Lil Nas X
AJR
Tove Lo
Ashe
Stephen Sanchez
Jessie Murph
Sabrina Carpenter
Hip-Hop
A$AP Mob’s FERG
The Kid LAROI
Russ
Kevin Gates
GloRilla
Thundercat
Dance
Flume
Skrillex
REZZ
Alison Wonderland
Gryffin
Said The Sky
Big Wild
Two Feet
John Summit
Dr. Fresch
Aluna
Honeyluv
Country
Priscilla Block
MIKE
Kidd G
Tickets will go on sale for presale on Friday, December 9, 2023, at 10 am CT. However, registration is now open if you want first access to tickets to Hangout Fest.