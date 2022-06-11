Voodoo Fest Makes a Surprising Announcement

Music fans are very upset about this.

It was announced this afternoon that Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2022 would be canceled.

The announcement came from the Voodoo Experience social media pages.

According to the Voodoo website it states, "Voodoo Music and Arts Experience will take a pause in 2022... take care of your krewe and follow along on social media for updates".

There was no reason given for the decision to cancel or postpone the music festival.

Voodoo Fest is a music festival that is usually held the same weekend as Halloween. It is a massive festival that showcases musical talents from all over.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement of this festival taking a “pause” comes as a surprise to many since it seemed like New Orleans was getting back to a normal pace when it came to festivals and covid shutdowns.

We will update you as more information become available.