Krewe of Apollo Postpones Pageant

One of Acadiana's most prestigious, outrageous, flamboyant, beautiful, and entertaining Mardi Gras balls, is the annual Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette Bal Masque. In addition to the extravagant ball, there are many Krewe of Apollo events that take place in and around Acadiana leading up to the big night. One of which is the Mr and Miss Apollo de Lafayette Pageant. Today, the Krewe of Apollo announced that the pageant scheduled for this weekend will be postponed.

In a responsible move to keep everyone safe, organizers took to the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Facebook page to announce the new date for the Mr and Miss Apollo de Lafayette Pageant, "A night at the Masquerade".

We regret to announce that the Mr. and Miss Apollo Pageant scheduled for this Saturday will be postponed to a later date. We are taking this step out of concern for the health and safety of all involved due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our local area. -Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette

The new date has not been announced as of yet. The original pageant was to be held at Bolt Bar and Patio located at 114 McKinley Street in Lafayette near UL. However, Bolt Bar and Patio is moving to their new location downtown Lafayette soon, which means the pageant could very well have a new date and a different location in the new Bolt Bar and Patio downtown.

Additionally, the reinstatement of the mask mandate in Louisiana would require all of the contestants to be masked at all times and we feel that postponing the pageant until such time as everyone can compete without a mask would best allow all contestants to showcase their talents. -Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette

The Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette Bal Masque XLV is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the Cajundome Convention Center.

The Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette Bal Masque XLV 2022

