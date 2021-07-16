Krewe of Rio Announces 2021 Royalty and Theme

One of the grandest Mardi Gras celebrations in Acadiana, and Louisiana for that matter, is the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras ball. The krewe is also known for throwing one hell of a mardi gras parade. Friday, July 16, 2021, the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio announced this year's royalty and theme.

Gil and Tanya Zaunbrecher will be the krewe's 2021 King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabel. The couple will also be honorary King and Queen for 2020 as celebrations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Technically, that will make the Zaubrecher's the 16th and 17th King and Queen for Krewe of Carnivale en Rio.

Krewe of Rio

According to our news partner KATC, Other Rio royalty members will include Francine Bourque, Sonja Randazzo, Yvette Guidry, Jamie Hebert, Angie Martin, Brad Hughes, Pamela Grace, Michael Young, Fabio Passos, Nicholas Rader and Micheal Perioux.

Krewe of Rio

This year's Krewe of Carnivale en Rio theme is creative genius, an homage to iconic 'local' nightclubs!

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Ball

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Lafayette