SCAM ALERT: Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Tickets

With the new year upon us, you'd think that some of the old scams would be going away. Well, that's not the case.

According to a post on the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Facebook page, it appears that someone has been selling (or at least trying to sell) fake tickets for their annual Mardi Gras Ball.

One of the most sought-after tickets during the Mardi Gras season, the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio's Ball is something of a legend around these parts.

The krewe took to Facebook to warn of the scam and to remind people how tickets for the ball are distributed.

What I got from the post is this: someone is trying to sell tickets online or through email. The post was certain to point out that the guest tickets can't be emailed and only picked up by hand.

Guest Tickets cannot be emailed - they are printed, physical tickets that have been picked up by guests or members already - Krewe of Rio, Facebook

They also make mention for those members who might be new and unaware of the procedure that they are to pick up their tickets on the night of the event.

Member Tickets are given to members as they check in on ball night. They are non-transferable. - Krewe of Rio, Facebook

The Facebook post also points out that the ball, slated for January 8, 2022, is sold out.

Want more information about the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio? Drop them an email info@riolafayette.com

