NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — A major narcotics and gun trafficking ring operating out of a clothing store in New Orleans was busted by officials.

According to KSLA, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has been investigating a business in the French Quarter, Kulture Fashion, in the 300 block of Burgundy Street, for several months.

After officials confirmed that the clothing store was a front for criminal activity and transactions, they moved forward with their sting operation.

Joshua Jackson, ATF Special Agent, explained that a series of controlled drug buys were conducted before obtaining a search warrant.

In a press conference on Tuesday, officials confirmed that the New Orleans Police Department, ATF officials, and undercover officers blocked off the area and made multiple arrests last week.

The owner of Kulture Fashion, Devin Leige, and three others, including Neshawn Graves, were taken into custody.

In addition to the arrests, around $160,000 in cash, illegal drugs, such as 40 pounds of marijuana and 23 grams of fentanyl, were seized along with six illegal guns and three vehicles.

According to Nola.com, this special task force has shuttered five other businesses that were fronts for illegal activity, including a tire shop and two car washes.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams says that this bust is part of a larger operation to 'dismantle business sucking the life' out of the community.

