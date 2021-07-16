Gas Price May Rise to Nearly $3 a Gallon in Louisiana

We're seeing some high prices at the pump these days, but unfortunately, it looks like it's about to get worse.

Every time our gas prices become a talking point in Louisiana, I think back to 2009. Back then, I had just gotten my drivers license and drove a hilarious 1993 Dodge Caravan. Back then, gas was super high. I remember paying nearly $5 a gallon while living in Florida in the summer of 2009. I survived that, somehow. Now, we're seeing the cost of gas rise in Louisiana seemingly every day, and according to the experts, we're just getting started.

Before continuing, for once we have to point-out that Louisiana doesn't have it nearly as bad as some other states. For instance, California is seeing an average price on gas right now at $4.30 a gallon. Other states along the west coast are living right gas prices at around $3.50 a gallon.

So I want to make it clear, I know that things could be worse for us in Louisiana. Still, that doesn't change the fact that Louisianians have seen quite the jump in gas prices over the last year, and it hasn't peaked yet.

Right now in Louisiana, our average gasoline price is $2.80 a gallon. AAA fuel analyst Don Redman spoke about the near future for our state, and how he doesn't expect it to stop rising yet, by saying, "It’s very possible that we’re going to be seeing average prices for gasoline in Louisiana about $2.90, $2.95 a gallon.”

He believes Louisiana will reach these numbers very soon, telling Louisianians to start budgeting for the price-hike right away. He says, "As well as what’s going on with the oil prices, we’re talking about later this month at $80 a barrel which certainly is really pushing those prices upwards.”

We haven't seen prices this high for gasoline in Louisiana since 2014.

Iconic Quotes from Edwin Edwards

Breathtaking Florida Private Island For Sale