A Lafayette man has landed a role in a major motion picture, now playing in Lafayette. The movie opens across the country tomorrow.

Jaden Begnaud, his parents (very proud parents, I must say), and the rest of his family attended the premiere of the movie in Lafayette this evening.

"National Champions" is a movie filmed in New Orleans that centers around NCAA football and the salary gap between its players and the coaches, staff, and management. Spoiler alert: the players aren't paid.

National Champions via Youtube

The heroes of the story are the players who decide to boycott the NCAA National Championship Game to bring awareness to the fact that some of the players suffer for years from playing, without compensation.

Who else is in the movie? Some pretty big names, actually.

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Jaden has been in a few other movies, including 1-800-JACKETS and Immortal P.I. Both are shorter films in which he has a substantial role. In National Champions, Jaden is in at least one scene with some pretty big hitters: Kristin Chenoweth and J.K. Simmons!

That's Jaden, above, with the camouflage cap, just below JK and Kristin. It really does look like it'll be a great David and Goliath movie! Here's the trailer:

The movie is currently playing at The Grand 16 in Lafayette and New Iberia.

Congrats, Jaden!

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

5 Netflix Titles With New Orleans In A Starring Role

10 Best Country Singers from Louisiana