Karma & the Killjoys Live at Manship Theatre Friday

There's a Baton Rouge-area band that is turning heads in the industry, and they've got their first "big" gig this Friday night.

Karma & the Killjoys is what would have happened had you been able to mate the sound of The Fray with the vocal range and style of Florence and the Machine (one subjective opinion, of course).

The band is based in Baton Rouge, but a few of the members are from Lafayette. Sydni Myers and Sophia Brazda have the pipes, Rain Scott-Catoire with pipes and keys, Michael Blount is on guitar, Matt Hawkins on bass, and Thomas Vercher on Drums

When I say that the band is turning heads, I include my head in the group. When I first heard "Amelia", I was struck by the composition of the song then and, now, it's a song I can keep in the mix and not tire of.

Of course, a band is more than 1 song, and I can't wait to get my hands on a copy of their album.

In the meantime, if you are into checking out new music and supporting local musicians, the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge is the spot for both, this Friday evening.

Tickets are only $20, available through the Manship Theatre's website, and the show starts at 7:30. An early dinner at Tsunami and then a concert? Yes, please!

