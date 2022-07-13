Impatient Corvette Driver Avoids Traffic Ruins Car

A driver of a very expensive luxury sports car learned a very expensive lesson in patience when they tried to bypass stalled traffic just to save a few minutes. The entire episode was captured on video and I must say TikTok creator @jackpressleybond has earned my vote as an amateur play-by-play man of the year.

I think what makes this video so satisfying to me in a very selfish way is the fact that the guy in question drives a Corvette. Don't get me wrong, I love Corvettes and the people who drive them responsibly but let's be real when you see a person in a Corvette don't you automatically think of them as a potential douche? You know, like the folks that drive these cars.

I guess the same can be said for people who drive BMWs in an aggressive manner or you fellows in your tall trucks. We know what you're trying to make up for, or at least, that's what your actions are telling everyone.

Just to be clear, not all lifted truck drivers or BMW owners are idiots on the road. Unfortunately, there are enough of them are so that all of you get a bad rap. Me? I drive a 2006 Ford Freestyle with fading paint and a dysfunctional air conditioner. I'm sure people see me in traffic and think I am unemployed. But at least I'm not an ass on the roadway.

Before you watch @jackpressleybond's TikTok on the subject let's talk about douchebags in traffic. If you are one of those guys, and yes it's usually guys, that think they can drive on the shoulder of the highway to bypass stalled traffic then you deserve every ticket that you get.

That kind of behavior along with tailgating, non-use of turn signals, and weaving in and out of traffic has no place in polite society. To quote Junior Brown, "if you wanna race, get on a racetrack" or you'll be meeting the Highway Patrol.

So here's the scenario, our Corvette C8 driver is stuck in stalled traffic and like more than a few drivers in the TikTok video, they have decided to blaze their own trail across the median of the roadway. If you're not familiar with Corvettes they are built low to the ground. That's great for aerodynamics but not good at all for driving through grassy medians with guardrails.

As you can see the low-slung 'Vette has an issue getting through the grass and the sports car's driver actually clips the guard rail as he attempts to drive around it and "avoid the slow down".

I guess Karma must have been on speed dial that day because not only did the Corvette driver probably do thousands of dollars in damage to his car, he's going to be on the hook to repair the guardrail too. Oh, and later in the video, we learn that traffic started flowing just a couple of minutes after this incident happened.

Let that be a lesson. Patience is a virtue, driving like a d-bag is not. Here are the rules for driving on the shoulder. Yeah, that can be a big-ticket fine if you aren't careful, by the way here are a few more rules you probably didn't know that could get you in trouble with Ol' Johnny Law too.