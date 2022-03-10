Lafayette Baker Featured on New Netflix Competition Show

Cake or Fake? It's a new trend that came to light through Tik Tok, and it's so entertaining to watch these bakers trick us all with their skills, and Netflix is taking it to another level.

'Is It Cake?' is a brand new baking competition show that premieres on Netflix next week, and one Lafayette baker is a contestant on the show!

Nina Charles is a Lafayette native who is determined to flex her skills on a national platform. If you check out her Instagram page, you can see that she is a serious contender in this competition.

I've run into Nina a couple of times through work, and she is a BEAST when it comes to the kitchen.

She has dedicated pages on social media for her kitchen creations, as well as a food truck called Nina Creole. Take it from me, this woman is a pure talent with the yummiest food creations.

Good luck, Nina. I'm sure you're going to make Lafayette proud.

Watch the Trailer for 'Is It Cake?' Featuring Lafayette's Own Nina Charles Below: