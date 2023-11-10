LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights having a bye during the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II Select Playoffs, it was a waiting game to see who the Knights would play in the Regional Round on Friday, November 17th.

Get our free mobile app

Well, it did not take too long to see that the Peabody Warhorses out of Alexandria were going to beat Booker T. Washington out of New Orleans as the Warhorses galloped their way past the Lions 42-6. Peabody now sits at 7-4 on the season after struggling to compete in district play, only winning one game and losing three.

According to lafayettechristianrecords.com, Johnson has 12,969 all purpose yards, which trails Evangel QB Brock Berlin's all-time yardage record of 13,659.

The Second Round matchup will be on the campus of the LCA Knights as the defending state runner-up will host Peabody in Lafayette. You can listen to the game on Classic Rock 105.1 FM on Friday of next week as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux will have the call.