According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, a man who is now a former teacher and coach at LCA turned himself into the Sheriff's Office today.

Lafayette Sheriff's Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that 32-year-old Greg Fontenot turned himself in on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between a student and educator. The law that was allegedly violated was (LA. R.S 14:81.4).

The investigation began after information was given to the Sheriff's office regarding alleged accusations about Fontenot and a 17-year-old student at the school.

No other details are available about the case right now. As information is updated, we will update this post.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?