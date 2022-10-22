LCA Jumps Back Into District Title Race After Taking the Roar Out of Westgate

When a team comes off a heartbreaking loss like Lafayette Christian Academy had to Teurlings last week, sometimes they come out a bit sluggish.

That was not the case on Friday night as the Knights jumped out on the defending champion Westgate Tigers and never lost the lead as LCA honored its seniors on Senior Night.

After taking the opening kickoff to its own 41 yard line, it only took LCA four plays and a little over a minute to 59 yards as senior Luke Aragona scored from three yards out and the Knights jumped out on top 7-0.

The significance of who scored is important as the senior Aragona was wearing jersey number 31 instead of his usual number 34 as LCA continued its tradition of honoring Eugene Sonnier II, a former wide receiver/linebacker and 2012 graduate whose life was cut short by a motorcycle accident.

The former airman who was stationed at McGuire's Air Force Base, was only 19-years-old when he passed. The school retired his jersey number 31.

Westgate answered with a solid kickoff return of its own and went 50 yards in 13 plays to cut the lead to 7-3 following Jake Thibodeaux's 26-yard field goal.

After a defensive stop, the Tigers then drove deep into LCA territory once again but only came away with another Thibodeaux field goal - this one from 29 yards out - to cut the lead to 7-6.

That was as close as the defending Class 4A state champs would get as the Knight defense would tighten up and the offense began clicking again.

JuJuan Johnson got the Knights back on the board with a scamper from five yards out as LCA took a 14-6 lead with 8:28 to go in the 2nd Quarter on a drive that took 46 seconds.

Then, standout defenders Sam Taylor and Brean Leblanc teamed up to cause Westgate's first turnover as Taylor hit QB Amaaz Eugene as he was throwing and Leblanc picked the pass off. Then, Johnson tossed his first touchdown pass of the night to Trae Grogan and LCA went up 21-6.

Following a fumble caused by Knight defender Bennett Derouen, Johnson connected with T.J. Marzell for a touchdown that increased the lead to 28-6.

Leblanc's second interception of the night ended Westgate's ensuing drive as LCA took the commanding lead into halftime.

After Westgate turned the ball over on downs to begin the Second Half, Johnson threw a gorgeous touchdown pass to Alonzo Ryes as the Knights went up 35-6.

Then, on the following possession, LCA's defense swarmed Eugene and pressured him into a safety, upping the lead to 37-6. The safety was a part of six straight possessions of turnovers for the Tigers, who scored a 4th Quarter touchdown on a 23-yard run by Eugene to finish the scoring at 37-12 in favor of the Knights.

(WATCH the entire game below via Knight Vision)

Next up for LCA is a 2-game road trip. First, the Knights will head to Leroy to take on the North Vermilion Patriots. Then, the Knights are expected to face St. Thomas More for a potential share of the District 4-4A title after STM defeated Teurlings Friday night 35-30 and opened the possibility for STM, Teurlings, and LCA to finish in a 3-way tie for the title. But, first, STM must beat Westgate themselves, LCA must not look past North Vermilion, and Teurlings must rebound against Northside.

Kickoff next Friday night between the Knights and the Patriots is set for 7:00 p.m. with The Best Stop Pregame Show beginning at 6:00 p.m. as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux get you set for the Week 9 matchup.

