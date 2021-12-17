Lafayette Educator Arrested Thursday on Cruelty to Juveniles

KATC-TV 3 reports that an educator in Lafayette Parish was arrested this week on charges of cruelty.

According to the report, 37-year-old Marsiah Conner was arrested on one charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Conner works at Broadmoor Elementary in Lafayette Parish as an assistant in the special education department.

The incident remains under investigation, but we are learning more about the incident because the mother of the student who was allegedly abused is speaking up in the public domain.

The mother of the student at Broadmoor has commented on KATC's story, via Facebook, and she says that her child sustained injuries to their face, chest, and arms.

Here is what the mother of the student said on Facebook.

After a brief search on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's website, we found the educator who was booked on cruelty charges.

We will continue to follow this developing story out of Lafayette Parish Schools.

