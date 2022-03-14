How awesome is this?

If you were in the vicinity of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Hospital on Monday, you may have seen and heard several fire trucks.

Members of the Lafayette Fire Department participated in a drive-by salute for an injured firefighter.

If you recall, a Lafayette firefighter was injured late last week while responding to an accident on I-10.

The injured firefighter had to leap over an overpass to avoid being hit by an 18-wheeler that smashed into a fire truck.

The Lafayette firefighter is still in the Lafayette hospital recovering from serious inures.

Well, on Monday some of his colleagues showed their support for him by driving past the hospital in fire trucks while blowing their sirens.

Here is an update from LFD in regards to the injured firefighter in the hospital:

"Our firefighter injured in last week’s vehicle crash is in fair condition and recovering well in the hospital. He’s expected to undergo surgery tomorrow to repair injuries suffered after landing on the ground 20 feet below. He’s in good spirits and truly appreciates the outpouring of support. Please continue to pray for his recovery."

We continue to pray for the injured firefighter and we hope for a speedy recovery.

What a beautiful salute from the Lafayette Fire Dept.

Here are some photos of the fire truck that was damaged in the collision last week on I-10, near Louisiana Ave.

