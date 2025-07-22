New Pet Microchip Stations in Lafayette Make Reuniting Lost Animals Easier

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —Reuniting lost pets with their owners just became easier and more accessible for the local community.

If you have ever lost a pet or found someone's missing pet, you know how stressful it can be. Now, thanks to Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter and the Lafayette Police Department, two microchip stations have been placed around the city in an effort to make reuniting lost pets with their families more convenient.

Two Scanning Locations:

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center – 410 N. Dugas Road

Lafayette Police Department – Parking lot near the main entrance

The stations have easy-to-follow instructions and are completely free to use.

Instead of needing a vet's assistance to scan the chip, you can visit one of the three stations and follow the steps below.

How It Works:

Turn on the scanner and slowly run it over the animal’s back and legs.

If a microchip is detected, a number will appear on the screen.

Use your phone to scan the QR code posted on the station and search the chip number across national registries.

If no chip is found, check for tags or contact the local shelter for next steps.

We hope this helps reunite more furry friends with their families

The scanning stations are part of a growing community initiative to reduce stray intakes, increase pet recovery rates, and empower citizens to help animals safely and legally.

If you find a lost pet or need assistance, contact Lafayette Animal Services at (337) 291-564