New Pet Microchip Stations in Lafayette Make Reuniting Lost Animals Easier

New Pet Microchip Stations in Lafayette Make Reuniting Lost Animals Easier

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —Reuniting lost pets with their owners just became easier and more accessible for the local community.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have ever lost a pet or found someone's missing pet, you know how stressful it can be. Now, thanks to Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter and the Lafayette Police Department, two microchip stations have been placed around the city in an effort to make reuniting lost pets with their families more convenient.

Two Scanning Locations:

The stations have easy-to-follow instructions and are completely free to use.

Instead of needing a vet's assistance to scan the chip, you can visit one of the three stations and follow the steps below.

David Baileys
loading...

How It Works:

  • Turn on the scanner and slowly run it over the animal’s back and legs.

  • If a microchip is detected, a number will appear on the screen.

  • Use your phone to scan the QR code posted on the station and search the chip number across national registries.

  • If no chip is found, check for tags or contact the local shelter for next steps.

We hope this helps reunite more furry friends with their families

The scanning stations are part of a growing community initiative to reduce stray intakes, increase pet recovery rates, and empower citizens to help animals safely and legally.

If you find a lost pet or need assistance, contact Lafayette Animal Services at (337) 291-564

Louisiana's Top Outdoor Adventures

Feeling like a trip through the best nature has to offer in Louisiana? Here are 20 of the best parks and locations around the state.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

 

Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL