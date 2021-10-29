UPDATE: All Clear: Lafayette High Lockdown Over

UPDATE:

Officials with the Lafayette Parish School System say the all-clear has been given, and the lockdown is over.

Here is the updated message sent to parents:

Dear Lafayette High Families: This is an update from Lafayette High School. The lockdown that was in place due to a threat on campus, has been lifted at Lafayette High School. The school received a social media concern representing another school district. Out of an abundance of caution, we put the school on lockdown. After the threat was thoroughly investigated, we were cleared to resume our normal instructional schedule. We want to assure you that all students are safe and secure on our campus during this time. Please visit your district's web-based Student Progress Center for more details.

While we do not know the specific reason, we do know that Lafayette High School is on lockdown due to some type of threat.

The following statement was sent to parents:

Dear Lafayette High Families: This is an important message from Lafayette High School. The campus of Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown due to a threat on campus. We ask that you do not go to school to pick up your child as they will not be released from the campus until the lockdown is lifted. All students are safe at this time and we will notify you as soon as we have further information to provide. Please visit your district's web-based Student Progress Center for more details.

We will work to get more details as they become available.

