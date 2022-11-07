LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal after the sudden resignation of Dr. Rachel Brown, who has held the top administrative at the school since 2019.

There were reports over the weekend that Brown had resigned out of "frustration," but there is no official confirmation from the Lafayette Parish School System regarding her departure. However, as of Monday morning, there was a job posting on the LPSS job portal advertising for a principal to take over the school.

Brown's resignation will leave the top job open at Lafayette High until a replacement can be named.

The decision to step down comes weeks after the school was locked down three times over the course of a week due to social media threats. Those threats ultimately led to the arrest of two LHS students for terrorizing.

Prior to being named principal, she served as Assistant Principal at the school. She also began teaching there in 2009, according to her biography on the LHS site.

Before returning to LHS to serve as assistant principal in charge of special education, Brown served as the assistant principal at the Louisiana School for the Deaf and has a Master’s Degree in Deaf Education from the University of New Orleans. She also taught American Sign Language.

