Lafayette Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled for Nov. 20 at Cajundome

The next Household Hazardous Waste Day, hosted by Lafayette Consolidated Government, will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Cajundome.

As usual, this event is for residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas only. Bring a picture ID to show proof of residency.

LCG's Environmental Quality Division reminds citizens that improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a threat to health, contaminate land, air, and water supplies, and cause injury to staff collecting our garbage.

That's why it's important to participate in this event. You've got a few weeks to do some cleaning up and go through your garages, sheds, and the like and find some of the things below.

Here are some of the main items that will be accepted and some things that will not be accepted:

CHEMICALS ACCEPTED

Alkaline batteries

Chemical cleaners

Fluorescent tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury thermometers

Paint and paint products

Paint thinner and stripper

Pesticides

Photographic chemicals

Pool chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Antifreeze

Appliances

Automotive or rechargeable batteries

Commercial waste

Compact fluorescent bulbs

Compressed gas cylinders

Copiers

CRT Monitors

Electronics

Fire/smoke detectors

Medical waste

Medicine

Motor oil

PCB oil

Printers

Radioactive Material

Tires

Televisions

Electronics will also not be accepted at this event.

WHERE CAN YOU SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNACCEPTED ITEMS?

Antifreeze:

Firestone

Pep Boys

Take 5 Oil Change

Appliances:

Best Buy

EMR / Southern Recycling

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)

Automotive Batteries:

EMR/Southern Recycling

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

Most automotive stores (Call ahead - i.e., Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)

Cell Phones:

AT&T Store

Sprint

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs

Home Depot

Lowe's

Electronics (Call ahead. Fees and restrictions may apply.):

Best Buy

Doghouse Computers

Home Depot

Lowe's

Target

Wal-Mart

Fire Extinguishers:

Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc.

Medicine / Prescription Drugs:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Local pharmacies (Call ahead - CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)

Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, Inc.

Motor Oil:

Most automotive stores

Tires:

Colt, Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA

Public Works South District Yard: 1017 Fortune Road (291-7072)