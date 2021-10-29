Lafayette Household Hazardous Waste Day Scheduled for Nov. 20 at Cajundome
The next Household Hazardous Waste Day, hosted by Lafayette Consolidated Government, will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Cajundome.
As usual, this event is for residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas only. Bring a picture ID to show proof of residency.
LCG's Environmental Quality Division reminds citizens that improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a threat to health, contaminate land, air, and water supplies, and cause injury to staff collecting our garbage.
That's why it's important to participate in this event. You've got a few weeks to do some cleaning up and go through your garages, sheds, and the like and find some of the things below.
Here are some of the main items that will be accepted and some things that will not be accepted:
CHEMICALS ACCEPTED
- Alkaline batteries
- Chemical cleaners
- Fluorescent tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury thermometers
- Paint and paint products
- Paint thinner and stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
- Antifreeze
- Appliances
- Automotive or rechargeable batteries
- Commercial waste
- Compact fluorescent bulbs
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Copiers
- CRT Monitors
- Electronics
- Fire/smoke detectors
- Medical waste
- Medicine
- Motor oil
- PCB oil
- Printers
- Radioactive Material
- Tires
- Televisions
Electronics will also not be accepted at this event.
WHERE CAN YOU SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNACCEPTED ITEMS?
Antifreeze:
- Firestone
- Pep Boys
- Take 5 Oil Change
Appliances:
- Best Buy
- EMR / Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
- 1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)
Automotive Batteries:
- EMR/Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
- Most automotive stores (Call ahead - i.e., Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)
Cell Phones:
- AT&T Store
- Sprint
Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:
- Batteries Plus Bulbs
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
Electronics (Call ahead. Fees and restrictions may apply.):
- Best Buy
- Doghouse Computers
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Target
- Wal-Mart
Fire Extinguishers:
- Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc.
Medicine / Prescription Drugs:
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
- Local pharmacies (Call ahead - CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)
- Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, Inc.
Motor Oil:
- Most automotive stores
Tires:
- Colt, Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA
- Public Works South District Yard: 1017 Fortune Road (291-7072)