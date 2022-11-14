Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch.
This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.
All kinds of items will be accepted at Cajun Field for "Household Hazardous Waste Day" from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on November 19, 2022.
When you drive up people there will help you get your items out of your vehicle. It won't cost you anything at Cajun Field.
This event is paid for by us, the citizens of the city of Lafayette, and the unincorporated areas of the parish on our monthly garbage bills.
You will need to bring a picture ID to participate.
There are similar events in other municipalities in Lafayette Parish towns so you should check with the city hall for the city in which you live to find out when your location's event will be held.
The following is a list of the chemicals they will accept at Saturday's event:
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Alkaline Batteries
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner
- Paint Stripper
- Turpentine
- Stains
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Pool Chemicals
- Gasoline
At Saturday's event they will also be accepting Electronics including the following:
- Laptops
- Computer Accessories
- Networking Equipment
- Processors
- Circuit Board
- Flat Screen Monitors
- Flat Screen TVs
- CRT Monitors/TVs (bulky and tube type)
- Fax Machines
- Printers
- Toner & Ink Cartridges
- MP3 & DVD Players
- DVD Movies & Video Games
- Wii, Playstations & XBoxes
- Portable GPS Devices
- Telephones & Telephone Systmes
- Security Systems
- Telephone & Computers Cables
- Stereos
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies
There are some items that they will not be accepting this Saturday, and they include the following:
- No Appliances
- No Compressed Gas Cylinders
- No Explosives or Ammunition
- No Commercial Waste
- No Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- No Motor Oil
- No Medical Waste
- No Medicines
- No PCB Oil
- No Radioactive Material
- No Fire or Smoke Detectors
If you have any questions, you can call the Environmental Quality Division at 337-291-8500.