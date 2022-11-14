This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch.

This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.

All kinds of items will be accepted at Cajun Field for "Household Hazardous Waste Day" from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on November 19, 2022.

Paint, (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Paint, Astrid Stawiarz Getty Images loading...

When you drive up people there will help you get your items out of your vehicle. It won't cost you anything at Cajun Field.

This event is paid for by us, the citizens of the city of Lafayette, and the unincorporated areas of the parish on our monthly garbage bills.

You will need to bring a picture ID to participate.

There are similar events in other municipalities in Lafayette Parish towns so you should check with the city hall for the city in which you live to find out when your location's event will be held.

Paint Cans Lafayette Consolidated Government, Facebook loading...

The following is a list of the chemicals they will accept at Saturday's event:

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Alkaline Batteries

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner

Paint Stripper

Turpentine

Stains

Photographic Chemicals

Pesticides

Herbicides

Pool Chemicals

Gasoline

Old TV Photo courtesy of Ajeet Mestry-UBhpOIHnazM-unsplash loading...

At Saturday's event they will also be accepting Electronics including the following:

Laptops

Computer Accessories

Networking Equipment

Processors

Circuit Board

Flat Screen Monitors

Flat Screen TVs

CRT Monitors/TVs (bulky and tube type)

Fax Machines

Printers

Toner & Ink Cartridges

MP3 & DVD Players

DVD Movies & Video Games

Wii, Playstations & XBoxes

Portable GPS Devices

Telephones & Telephone Systmes

Security Systems

Telephone & Computers Cables

Stereos

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Explosives Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

There are some items that they will not be accepting this Saturday, and they include the following:

No Appliances

No Compressed Gas Cylinders

No Explosives or Ammunition

No Commercial Waste

No Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

No Motor Oil

No Medical Waste

No Medicines

No PCB Oil

No Radioactive Material

No Fire or Smoke Detectors

If you have any questions, you can call the Environmental Quality Division at 337-291-8500.

