LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial fire Monday afternoon at King Buffet, located at 541 Bertrand Drive.

First responders were dispatched just after 2 pm Monday after reports of smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the face of the building. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, and it has since been extinguished.

All customers and staff members were safely evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and fire officials are working to determine exactly what went wrong.

While the restaurant remains temporarily closed, the Lafayette Fire Department continues to monitor the site and assess damage to the building.

Drivers in the area reported delays along Bertrand Drive as crews worked the scene, but traffic has since returned to normal.

More details will be released as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

