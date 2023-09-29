VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Thursday evening single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish took the life of a Lafayette man, Louisiana State Police have confirmed.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a crash on Louisiana Highway 82, near John G. Bares Road in Vermilion Parish. The lone victim in the crash was Justin R. Roberie of Lafayette.

Roberie was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he missed a curve and exited the roadway to his right. He was ejected from the motorcycle as he crashed. LSP says he was not wearing an approved helmet at the time of the crash, and was transported to a hospital before being declared dead.

"Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure they are adequately prepared and trained for various riding conditions," Trooper Thomas Gossen said in LPS's statement. "Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle. Motorcyclists are taught how to use these safety practices to avoid being involved in a crash and to reduce the chance of injury should a collision occur. "

Any riders looking for more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses can find it by visiting http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html.

According to Gossen, Troop I has investigated 36 fatal crashes, resulting in 41 deaths in 2023.

