VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish.

But he wasn't captured easily.

On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the parish. After investigators learned the two incidents were allegedly committed by the same suspect, they issued arrest warrants for Rashawn Sterling of Lafayette. The VPSO, working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, was able to locate Sterling in the Maurice area.

That's when the difficulty in capturing Sterling began.

When Lafayette Sheriff's deputies tried a traffic stop on Sterling, he allegedly sped away. Because of how fast he was going, deputies called off the pursuit to minimize the danger to the public.

But the two sheriff's offices weren't done trying to bring Sterling in.

After warrants were obtained for Sterling's home, the LPSO S.W.A.T. team worked with the VPSO to capture and arrest him. It was at Sterling's home that officers say they found multiple pieces of jewelry believed to belong to the victims.

Sterling now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on two charges of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. His total bond has been set at $40,000.

Investigators say more arrests are possible.

