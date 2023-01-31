Ragin’ Cajuns Great Zi’Yon Hill-Green Shares Bittersweet News About Football Future

Every Ragin' Cajuns football fan knows Zi'Yon Hill-Green. The standout defensive lineman has been a staple on some of the most talented and most successful Cajuns squads in the program's history.

Today he shared some bittersweet news about his football future.

As a result of the injuries sustained throughout his 42 game stint over six seasons, Hill-Green has undeclared for the draft.

He's done with football.

Hill-Green tied the Ragin' Cajuns career sack record at 21, putting his name up there with that of Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo. He excelled at stopping the run as well, recording 34 TFLs, 14.5 of which came just this season. The man was a problem for offenses around the Sun Belt and beyond.

Cajuns fans have always loved the energy and leadership Hill-Green expressed over his time with the Vermilion and White, especially when he acted as a player-coach due to injury.

And they let him know how much he was loved after his announcement.

Quick personal note: Having only started covering the Cajuns as a writer this past year, I had the opportunity to watch Hill-Green live a number of times over his epic career when I was a student. He was a monster on the line and consistently made plays that wowed fans with physical talent and excellent football IQ.

The greater access I had as a member of the media only confirmed what I already suspected: Zi'Yon is a great person and an excellent leader. His future is bright whether he's in pads or a suit or sweats.

We truly look forward to the great things the young man will accomplish.

Thank you 4.

