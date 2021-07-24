Ragin’ Cajuns Max Mitchell & Zi’Yon Hill Talk Expectations, Why Coach Napier is Great, Goals & More [Audio]

Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days took place yesterday in New Orleans.

The league's 10 football schools were represented by the head coach and two players of each program.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell and defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill made the trip with coach Napier.

I spoke to each of them on my show Thursday. Both opened up about their expectations for 2021, the key ingredient to coach Napier's coaching ability, teammates, Max Mitchell's windmill celebration, Napier's promise to give Hill a goal-line package on offense if the defense can rank in the top 10, making gumbo, the funniest player on the team, and more.

Listen to the entire interview, via the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show podcast, below.

Louisiana will begin their season on September 4th in Austin against the University of Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Listen to every Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football game on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

