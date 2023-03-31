LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Public School System have issued a press release to give information about what they are doing in the wake of allegations of rape on the Comeaux High School campus.

They say the allegations that a student was the victim of a rape happening on the Comeaux campus are false.

google street view google street view loading...

According to the press release from Amanda Blanco, officials with the school system say they have started an investigation into the whole circumstances between two students that happened Thursday.

The investigation involves students so officials with the school system are saying they can't give out any other information.

Here is part of the statement:

We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law. Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy.

