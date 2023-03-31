LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A student at Comeaux High School has been arrested for sexual battery, according to reports, following an investigation into an incident at the school.

Following a social media thread that claimed a "cover-up" over what was described in the comments as a rape on campus, the Lafayette Parish School System did confirm an investigation was taking place but that rumors of the rape were false. The school system sent out a statement Friday morning.

False Rumor Circulating on Social Media LPSS is aware of a rumor circulating on social media stating that a student was raped on the Comeaux High School campus. This rumor is false. While we can confirm that an incident took place on campus yesterday between students, we are still investigating the details surrounding the incident. Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided. We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law. Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy.

The investigation at the Comeaux campus, however, revealed that a sexual battery did occur on the campus, which was confirmed in a statement from the Lafayette Police Department Friday afternoon.

On Thursday March 30, 2023, a Lafayette Police School Resource Officer was made aware of an incident which had occurred during the school day at Comeaux High School. The school resource officer, along with Comeaux High School Adminstrators, promptly began investigating the allegation to confirm the information and to determine what had occurred. Through the investigation, it was determined that a juvenile student was victimized by another student, also a juvenile, while at the school. Lafayette Police have arrested 1 juvenile suspect and charged him with Sexual Battery. Due to the sensitivity of this investigation as it relates to juveniles, the Lafayette Police Department cannot comment further on this incident. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Social Media Rumors?

The rumors seem to stem from a social media post that went viral on Facebook. The poster alleged that a school was covering something up, but did not specify what in the main post.

However, in the comments, the allegations became clear. The claim was that a male student was sexually abused on campus by other students. However, despite what is claimed in the comments of the post, there is little official detail.

The investigation into the sexual battery is still ongoing but it does involve juveniles, meaning certain details will not be available. However, both LPSS and LPD are taking the allegations and investigation seriously.

ORIGINAL STORY

LPSS-SIgn-KPEL-Photo-e1456810780891

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Public School System have issued a press release to give information about what they are doing in the wake of allegations of rape on the Comeaux High School campus.

They say the allegations that a student was the victim of a rape happening on the Comeaux campus are false.

According to the press release from Amanda Blanco, officials with the school system say they have started an investigation into the whole circumstances between two students that happened Thursday.

The investigation involves students so officials with the school system are saying they can't give out any other information.

Here is part of the statement:

We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law. Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy.

