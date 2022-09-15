Comeaux High Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot Up the School’

A Comeaux High School student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school."

The 17-year-old was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department yesterday (9/14) for terrorizing and resisting arrest.

According to LPD Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green, the incident stems from an anonymous 911 call in which the caller identified and advised that a juvenile male student made a threat by telling students not to go to school on Thursday because he was going to bring a gun in order to shoot up the school.

The complaint came in after normal school hours, so the school resource officers responded and located the student at his residence where he was taken into custody.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home for terrorizing and resisting arrest.

Comeaux High School, Facebook Comeaux High School, Facebook loading...

The Lafayette Parish School System has not yet commented on the situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.