LAFAYETTE, La. (999 KTDY) - The number of people who are requesting help with groceries from the Second Harvest Food Bank continues to rise according to their CEO and President Natalie Jayroe. The group plans to hand out groceries to families in need tomorrow which is also SOLA Giving Day.

If you are having trouble making ends meet and you need food, then you can visit the Second Harvest Food Bank's Warehouse at 215 East Pinhook Road.

Officials say they will start giving away groceries at noon Thursday through 1 p.m. Jayroe says they expect hundreds of people to show up for food. Donations in the last year have dropped by a 1/3 while the request for food has grown sizablely.

Jayroe says they expect the number of cars lining up tomorrow to get a box full of groceries to be pretty substantial. They will ask people to be patient. To give us an idea of what things are like donation-wise, Jayroe says usually they have about 4 to 5 million pounds of food in their warehouse at this time of year. Right now, they only have 2.8 million pounds of food.

While you might be the person reading this that needs food for their family, you could just as easily be the person who doesn't have to worry about food insecurity. If you don't have food issues, Second Harvest is asking you to consider dropping them a donation via their page for the Community Foundation's South Louisiana Giving Day. One dollar makes three meals according to Jayroe.